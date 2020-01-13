Dundalk native O'Connor moves to Blues on-loan

Michael O’Connor has joined Waterford on-loan from Linfield for the second time.

The Dundalk native, who was of interest to Glentoran having completed a trial at Hibernian before the new year, was a strong performer for The Blues towards the latter end of the last campaign.

“I really enjoyed my time down here last season,” O’Connor said after his move was confirmed.

“The club has a really professional feel about itself. The facilities are second to none. Between that and the fans, there is something very special about this club.

“I spoke with Rennie (Alan Reynolds) a couple of times over the last few weeks and he’s set out his plan for the coming season.

“He’s brought in some good players so, hopefully, we can do the business when we get on the pitch.

“Last year was tough, but I’m optimistic about the coming season.”

Blues boss Alan Reynolds added: “Michael is a fantastic addition.

“At the tail end of the season we got to see the best of him. This year we’ll have a fit and hungry Michael O’Connor and I feel he’s the best striker in the league when he’s fit.

“People have knocked this young man, but everyone here believes in him. The best is yet to come from Michael and I have no doubt we’ll see it this year.”