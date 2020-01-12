Noel Reid wins first singles competition of 2020 at Dundalk Golf Club

Club treasurer Noel Reid (15) had a profitable day on Sunday when he won the first singles competition of 2020 by one shot from Austin Carroll (12) and Pat Daly (21).

Having started with a three point par at the opening hole and a two point bogey at the next, Reid then produced a four point birdie at the third to get to nine points after three holes.

The next three holes yielded a steady two points apiece and were then followed by three point pars at the seventh and eighth before a two point bogey on the par three ninth meant he turned for home having covered the front nine in an impressive 23pts.

A second birdie of the round at the par five 10th only yielded three points because it was one of two holes where he didn't have a shot but it brought him to 26pts with four holes to go.

Disaster struck at the index two 11th where he failed to score, but bounced back immediately by parring the 12th for three points and, after a two point bogey at the 13th, he finished with a par on the 18th for another three points and final total of 34pts which was enough for him to take the overall victory.

Carroll’s 33pts earned him the Category One prize, while Daly took Category Three. Edmund Sheridan (14), who shot 32pts, claimed the Category Two prize while Conall Mullins (19) was the Juvenile Prize winner after shooting 32pts.

Sunday, January 12 - 14 Hole Singles Stableford - Overall: Noel Reid (15) 34pts. Category One (0–13): Austin Carroll (12) 33pts, Anthony O'Donoghue (13) 32pts/19. Category Two (14–18): Edmund Sheridan (14) 32pts, Michael Kelly (18) 31pts. Category Three (19+): Pat Daly (21) 33pts, Noel McGuinness (19) 32pts. Juvenile: Conall Mullins (19) 32pts.