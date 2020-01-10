SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Dundalk FC's Gary Rogers honoured with Soccer Writers' award

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Caoimhín Reilly

Reporter:

Caoimhín Reilly

Email:

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dundalk FC's Gary Rogers honoured with Soccer Writers' award

Dundalk FC hero Gary Rogers has been named SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers' Association of Ireland Goalkeeper of the Year for 2019. (Pic: Sportsfile)

Dundalk FC hero Gary Rogers has been named SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers' Association of Ireland Goalkeeper of the Year for 2019.

The Meath man was outstanding for The Lilywhites during their league and EA Sports Cup winning campaign.

In picking up the gong, the 38-year-old saw off competition from Shamrock Rovers' Alan Mannus and James Talbot of Bohemians.

Since joining from Sligo Rovers for 2015, Rogers has won four Premier Division crowns and the FAI Cup twice.