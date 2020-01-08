Louth GAA

LIST | Louth GAA officers and committees, 2020

Louth GAA

Caoimhín Reilly

Reporter:

Caoimhín Reilly

Email:

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

LIST | Louth GAA officers and committees, 2020

Louth County Board chairman Peter Fitzpatrick named the 2020 committees and officers in Darver Centre of Excellence on Tuesday night.

2020 Louth GAA officers and committees

Development Officer: Derek Crilly

Club representatives on management committee: David Rogers and Maurice Murphy

Insurance Officer: David Hearty

IT Officer: Declan Byrne

Safety Officer: Dermot Agnew

GAA Garda Vetting Officer: Stephen O’Connor

Referees administrator: Denis McArdle

Referees assistant administrator: David Fedigan

Event controller: Declan Byrne

Chief steward: Gerry McGee

Fixture planners: Seán McClean and Stephen Murphy

Senior CCC

Chairperson: Seán McClean

Secretary: Stephen Murphy

Senior rep: Pádraig McDonnell

Intermediate rep: Brian Carrig

Junior rep: Frank Scriven

Hurling rep: Sean Byrne

Louth PRO: Mark Byrne

Assistant treasurer: Aidan Halpin

Referees administrator: Denis McArdle

County Hearings

Chairperson: Noel Litchfield

Secretary: Tom Dooley

Committee: Michael Boylan, Brian Reynolds, Michael Woods, Ronan Lynch, Gerard O’Hare, Tómas O’hEochaidh, Maurice Harrison, Paddy Clarke, Patsy Fulham

Minor Board

Chairperson: Kevin Gordon

Vice-chairperson, north: Alan Duffy

Vice-chairperson, south: Mick Kelly

Secretary: Anthony Briscoe

Assistant secretary: Brian Rafferty

Ógsport co-ordinator: Mairead Monahan

Treasurer: Aidan Berrill

PRO: TBC

Children’s officer: Dermot Clarke

PR & IT Committee

Chairperson: Mark Byrne

Committee: Ronan Lynch, Colm Corrigan, John Savage, Caoimhín Reilly, Dan Bannon, Des Grant

Inter-county panels

Football: Peter Fitzpatrick, Bob Doheny, Aidan Berrill, Wayne Kierans, Bevan Duffy, Tommy Durnin

Hurling - Peter Fitzpatrick, Bob Doheny, Aidan Berrill, Paul McCormack, Gerard Smyth, Andrew Smyth

Coaching and Games steering committee

Paul Aspell, Francie McMullen, Shane Lennon, Peter Fitzpatrick, Bob Doheny, Aidan Berrill

Infrastructure committee

Chairperson: Peter Fitzpatrick

Committee: Bob Doheny, Aidan Berrill, Padraic O’Connor, Fra Kieran