Louth GAA
LIST | Louth GAA officers and committees, 2020
Louth County Board chairman Peter Fitzpatrick named the 2020 committees and officers in Darver Centre of Excellence on Tuesday night.
2020 Louth GAA officers and committees
Development Officer: Derek Crilly
Club representatives on management committee: David Rogers and Maurice Murphy
Insurance Officer: David Hearty
IT Officer: Declan Byrne
Safety Officer: Dermot Agnew
GAA Garda Vetting Officer: Stephen O’Connor
Referees administrator: Denis McArdle
Referees assistant administrator: David Fedigan
Event controller: Declan Byrne
Chief steward: Gerry McGee
Fixture planners: Seán McClean and Stephen Murphy
Senior CCC
Chairperson: Seán McClean
Secretary: Stephen Murphy
Senior rep: Pádraig McDonnell
Intermediate rep: Brian Carrig
Junior rep: Frank Scriven
Hurling rep: Sean Byrne
Louth PRO: Mark Byrne
Assistant treasurer: Aidan Halpin
Referees administrator: Denis McArdle
County Hearings
Chairperson: Noel Litchfield
Secretary: Tom Dooley
Committee: Michael Boylan, Brian Reynolds, Michael Woods, Ronan Lynch, Gerard O’Hare, Tómas O’hEochaidh, Maurice Harrison, Paddy Clarke, Patsy Fulham
Minor Board
Chairperson: Kevin Gordon
Vice-chairperson, north: Alan Duffy
Vice-chairperson, south: Mick Kelly
Secretary: Anthony Briscoe
Assistant secretary: Brian Rafferty
Ógsport co-ordinator: Mairead Monahan
Treasurer: Aidan Berrill
PRO: TBC
Children’s officer: Dermot Clarke
PR & IT Committee
Chairperson: Mark Byrne
Committee: Ronan Lynch, Colm Corrigan, John Savage, Caoimhín Reilly, Dan Bannon, Des Grant
Inter-county panels
Football: Peter Fitzpatrick, Bob Doheny, Aidan Berrill, Wayne Kierans, Bevan Duffy, Tommy Durnin
Hurling - Peter Fitzpatrick, Bob Doheny, Aidan Berrill, Paul McCormack, Gerard Smyth, Andrew Smyth
Coaching and Games steering committee
Paul Aspell, Francie McMullen, Shane Lennon, Peter Fitzpatrick, Bob Doheny, Aidan Berrill
Infrastructure committee
Chairperson: Peter Fitzpatrick
Committee: Bob Doheny, Aidan Berrill, Padraic O’Connor, Fra Kieran
