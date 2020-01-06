Down too good for Louth U20s in opening Leo Murphy Cup game

Leo Murphy Cup

Down 2-14 Louth 1-6

Louth U20s suffered defeat in their opening Leo Murphy Cup match on Saturday afternoon as Down prevailed convincingly in Burren.

The Reds got off to an ideal start in the affair with a goal from Ciarán Keenan helping them to lead 1-1 to no-score early on.

Hopes, thus, were high that manager Aidan Shevlin could record his first win since taking the reins last year, but a physically stronger home side began to impose their advantage and a pair of three-pointers in quick succession left The Wee County trailing 2-6 to 1-3 at half-time.

Captain Ciarán McMahon and Carl Gillespie were among the team’s point-scorers prior to the changing of ends.

The second half was a different story, though, as Down eased to a comprehensive victory which leaves Louth needing a win against Tyrone on Saturday (Darver, 2pm) if they’re to retain any hope of progressing from the group.

Louth: Cillian Rice (Clan na Gael); Ciarán Murphy (St. Patrick’s), Peter Lynch (Roche Emmets), Conor Garland (St. Mochta’s); Tom Jackson (Ardee St. Mary’s), Donal McKenny (Ardee St. Mary’s), Alan Connor (Newtown Blues); Conor Quigley (Kilkerley Emmets), Evan Whelan (Naomh Máirtín); Glen Stewart (Roche Emmets), Dáire Nally (Newtown Blues), Nathan Sutherland (Dreadnots); Carl Gillespie (Ardee St. Mary’s), Ciarán McMahon (St Mochta’s), Ciarán Keenan (Ardee St. Mary’s)

Listed subs: Joe Gordon (Naomh Máirtín), Seán Healy (Naomh Máirtín), Craig Shevlin (Dreadnots), Ben Collier (St. Joseph’s), Craig Lennon (St. Mochta’s), Kieran Murtagh (Kilkerley Emmets), Luke Matthews (Ardee St. Mary’s), Conall McCaul (St. Joseph’s), Joe Mee (Cooley Kickhams), Jay Crawley (Ardee St. Mary’s), Tiernan Corrigan (Ardee St. Mary’s), Adam Hanratty (Naomh Fionnbarra), Alex Finnegan (St. Nicholas), Jonathan Commins (Ardee St. Mary’s), Niall Brady (Cooley Kickhams), Martin McEneaney (St. Patrick’s)