QUIZ | The sports editor's 100 sports questions of 2019

QUESTIONS WRITTEN BY THE SPORTS EDITOR FOR DUNDALK DEMOCRAT, DECEMBER 31 EDITION

ANSWERS POSTED AT THE BOTTOM OF THE PAGE

1. Who won the 2019 Louth intermediate football championship?

2. What is Daniel Cleary’s squad number at Dundalk FC?

3. Name Dundalk RFC’s head coach?

4. Which Kilkenny player was sent-off during this year’s All-Ireland hurling final?

5. Where does the Scottish Grand National take place?

6. Name Muirhevna Mor’s new NEFL team manager?

7. Who manages the Louth senior hurlers?

8. True or false: Bellurgan United won the 2019 Clancy Cup.

9. What American won the men’s world 100m championships in Doha last autumn?

10. Name the RTÉ Sports Personality of the Year.

11. How many PDC world darts championships did Raymond van Barneveld win?

12. Paul Durcan, Conal Keaney and Andy McEntee share what GAA success in common?

13. Who won the 2019 Bar One Racing Irish Sprint Cup at Dundalk Stadium?

14. Alan Reynolds is manager of which League of Ireland Premier Division club?

15. Name the Meath senior football champions?

16. Who captained South Africa to rugby’s World Cup title?

17. Which of the O’Donovan brothers won gold with Fintan McCarthy at the recent world rowing championships in Austria?

18. Name the women’s singles’ champion at Wimbledon?

19. True or false: Dublin defeated Meath in the 2019 Leinster LGFA senior football championship final?

20. How many former Dundalk FC players are managing in the League of Ireland presently?

21. Nemo Rangers won the Cork senior football title this year, but who tasted glory in the county’s hurling top-flight?

22. Who won Rugby League’s Super League title?

23. What nationality is golfer Jason Day?

24. Name the racing family dynasty that operates out of Ballydoyle?

25. Richie Towell plays for which English Football League club?

26. What Louth GAA club are based in Mell?

27. True or false: Liam Mellow’s won the 2019 Galway senior hurling title?

28. What Dutch prodigy did Juventus sign from Ajax last summer?

29. Caolan Rafferty represented Great Britain and Ireland at what prestigious golf event this year?

30. How many of boxing’s world heavyweight title belts does Anthony Joshua hold?

31. Jack Woolley recently became Ireland’s first Olympic qualifier in what sport?

32. What horse won the 2019 Irish 2000 Guineas at The Curragh?

33. Name the 2019 McConville Cup winners.

34. How many Ulster club football titles has Mickey Moran won as a manager?

35. Who is snooker’s world champion?

36. What Spaniard won the 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open (golf)?

37. How many St. Patrick’s players were on the Louth All-Ireland LGFA junior championship winning panel?

38. Who defeated Bellurgan United in the Kilmessan Shield final?

39. Louth lost to who in this year’s Leinster U20 Championship?

40. Name the Louth club team managed by Wayne Kierans in 2015.

41. Name the 2019 Nicky Rackard Cup winners.

42. In what sport would you compete for the Mosconi Cup?

43. True or false: Mourneabbey won this year’s LGFA senior club All-Ireland title?

44. What Belfast club have signed local striker Ciarán O’Connor?

45. Who trained the winner of the 2019 Irish Grand National?

46. Name the darts sensation who became the first woman to win a men’s world championship match in December.

47. Former Dundalk FC striker Peter Withnell won an All-Ireland senior football medal with what county?

48. What former England head coach is Leo Cullen’s assistant at Leinster Rugby?

49. Which Irish middle-distance runner won bronze in last March’s European Athletics Indoor Championships?

50. Who captained England’s cricketers to World Cup glory this year?

51. Who did the English defeat in the final?

52. Name the Meath man recently crowned world darts’ junior championship winner.

53. Who refereed the drawn 2019 All-Ireland football final?

54. Conor Lane took charge of the replay. What county does he hail from?

55. With what sport would you associate Ireland’s Kurt Walker?

56. Mona McSharry is an Irish star in what sport?

57. Alongside who does Jenkinstown’s Eve McCrystal continue to excel in world para-cycling events?

58. Who holds the US Masters’ golf title?

59. Bobby George (darts) and Jimmy White (snooker) hold what in common?

60. Who is the new Louth LGFA senior team manager?

61. Dundalk Schoolboys’ League’s pitch is called?

62. Robbie Keane is assistant manager to what former England defender at Middlesbrough?

63. Who is the snooker player often referred to as ‘The Jester from Leicester’?

64. Name Scotland’s senior international rugby union team head coach?

65. Cork were relegated from Division Two of the National Football League in 2019. Who went down with them?

66. Who did New England Patriots see off in last February’s Super Bowl?

67. Rory McIlroy has won how many major golf titles in his career?

68. Name the former Kildare footballer in charge of Dublin senior champions Ballyboden St. Enda’s.

69. What ex-League of Ireland club played their home games at Station Road?

70. True or false: Clare hurlers have been managed by an outsider during this decade?

71. New Galway hurling boss Shane O’Neill coached what Limerick club to All-Ireland glory?

72. Paula Lavin managed what Louth LGFA club to senior championship glory in 2019?

73. Who will captain Europe at the 2020 Ryder Cup?

74. Name the Glasgow Celtic striker commonly referred to as ‘French Eddy’.

75. Former Kerry star Paul Galvin recently took charge of what Leinster county?

76. Dundalk RFC half-back Gauthier Petit is an underage international with what European country?

77. Ruby Walsh retired from racing after winning what race at Punchestown?

78. Who is the manager of Leeds United?

79. Ann Downey stood down as Kilkenny camogie manager in September after four years in charge. How many All-Ireland finals did she lead the county to in this period?

80. The name is the same: A former Dundalk FC manager and New Zealand’s recently appointed rugby team head coach.

81. What Carlingford native helped Australia to U20 Rugby World Cup glory for the first time in 2019?

82. Louth have appeared in how many All-Ireland senior camogie finals?

83. Blackrock’s Jon Gallagher plays as a striker for which Scottish club?

84. Square United, Ardee Celtic and Redeemer Celtic will all play in what NEFL division in 2020?

85. What club won the Louth GAA Division 3B title this year?

86. Who won the Louth senior hurling league crown?

87. Which Cork woman set a new Irish 2000m steeplechase record in Berlin last September?

88. How many sets of sisters won LGFA All-Ireland junior championship medals with Louth in 2019?

89. Oran Kearney is the manager of what Danske Bank Premiership (The North) side?

90. How many US PGA Championships has American Brooks Koepka won in a row?

91. A rugby league starting team includes how many players?

92. Jonathan Moore was on board what Gavin Cromwell trained horse which finished third in a Fairyhouse grade one novices’ hurdle at the beginning of December?

93. What do GAA clubs Pádraig Pearses, Naomh Conaill and Éire Óg hold in common?

94. Dundalk FC defeated who in the second round of this year’s FAI Cup?

95. What colour of jersey did Newtown Blues wear in their Leinster club defeat by Ballyboden in November?

96. Cork legend Jimmy Barry-Murphy’s son, Brian, manages what club in the English Football League?

97. Judd Trump defeated who in this season’s Northern Irish Snooker Open at the Waterfront, Belfast?

98. What former Glasgow Warriors rugby player defeated Ireland’s William O’Connor in this year’s world darts championships at Alexandra Palace?

99. Name the Dublin senior hurling manager?

100. Who won Dundalk FC’s player of the season award?

ANSWERS:

1. Mattock Rangers; 2. 21; 3. Adam Doyle; 4. Richie Hogan; 5. Ayr; 6. Jason McConville; 7. Paul McCormack; 8. False, Rampart Celtic did; 9. Christian Coleman; 10. Shane Lowry; 11. One (2007); 12. Ballyboden St. Endas’ All-Ireland club win of 2016; McEntee as manager; 13. Ardnasool Jet; 14. Waterford; 15. Ratoath; 16. Siya Kolisi; 17. Paul; 18. Simona Halep; 19. False, they defeated Westmeath; 20. Four: Keith Long, Neale Fenn, Stephen O’Donnell, Vinny Perth; 21. Glen Rovers; 22. St. Helen’s; 23. Australian; 24. O’Briens; 25. Salford City; 26. Oliver Plunkett’s; 27. False, St. Thomas; 28. Mattijas de Ligt; 29. Walker Cup; 30. Three (WBA, IBF, WBO); 31. Taekwondo; 32. Phoenix of Spain; 33. Glenmuir; 34. Four; 35. Judd Trump; 36. John Rahm; 37. Five: Kate Flood, Aine Breen, Caoimhe Breen, Aisling O’Doherty, Grace Treanor; 38. Boyne Harps; 39. Wexford; 40. Naomh Fionnbarra; 41. Sligo; 42. Pool; 43. True; 44. Glentoran; 45. Willie Mullins; 46. Fallon Sherrock; 47. Down; 48. Stuart Lancaster; 49. Ciara Mageean; 50. Eoin Morgan; 51. New Zealand; 52. Keane Barry; 53. David Gough; 54. Cork; 55. Boxing; 56. Swimming; 57. Katie-George Dunlevy; 58. Tiger Woods; 59. Beaten in multiple world finals without winning one; 60. Warren Freeman; 61. Bellew Park; 62. Jonathan Woodgate; 63. Mark Selby; 64. Gregor Townsend; 65. Tipperary; 66. Los Angeles Rams; 67. Four; 68. Anthony Rainbow; 69. Kildare County; 70. False; 71. Na Piarsaigh; 72. Geraldines; 73. Pádraig Harrington; 74. Odsonne Edouard; 75. Wexford; 76. Belgium; 77. Gold Cup; 78. Marcelo Bielsa; 79. Four (one win; three losses); 80. Ian Foster; 81. Michael McDonald; 82. Two (1934 and 1936); 83. Aberdeen; 84. Division One; 85. Westerns; 86. Knockbridge; 87. Michelle Finn; 88. Three: Caoimhe and Aine Breen; Aoife and Eimear Byrne; Shannen and Alannah McLaughlin; 89. Coleraine; 90. Two; 91. 13; 92. Darver Star; 93. Beaten provincial club football finalists; 94. Derry City, AET; 95. Red, Louth jerseys; 96. Rochdale; 97. Ronnie O’Sullivan; 98. Gerwyn Price; 99. Mattie Kenny; 100. Seán Gannon.