Dundalk boxer named in Irish panel for championships in Bulgaria

Dundalk boxer Amy Broadhurst has been included in the Ireland squad for the Strandja Multi-Nations Championships in Bulgaria later this month.

Broadhurst, one of 20 fighters included on the Irish side for the 71st edition of the competition, which begins on January 20, joins Kellie Harrington in the 60kg women's section as her bid to qualify for next summer's Olympic Games intensifies.

The Dealgan club member faces a crucial few months with Olympic qualifiers taking place in London in March.

