SSE Airtricity League Premier Division
Dundalk FC announce their third signing of the off season
Darragh Leahy has described his move to Dundalk FC as "a very proud moment".
The 21-year-old joined The Lilywhites on Thursday, signing from Bohemians on a two-year contract.
An Ireland U21 international, the Dubliner pens a deal with the champions after two hugely impressive seasons at Bohs, where he helped Keith Long's side into Europe after returning from a spell with Coventry City.
He becomes The Lilywhites' third close season signing, following the captures of Greg Sloggett and Will Patching, and arrives as a replacement for Dean Jarvis, who has joined Larne.
"I feel the time is right for a new challenge for me," Leahy said of his move.
"The club have been so successful over the last few years and that was a major attraction for me.
"I just want to keep winning here. I want to win trophies. We have a big year ahead of us and the Champions League to look forward to. It's going to an exciting year and I am looking forward to competing.
"I want to win and I can't wait to get started. I am looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead."
Assistant head coach Ruaidhri Higgins has described Leahy as "a fantastic addition".
“Darragh is a fantastic addition to the group not only with his footballing ability, but also because he fits the culture at our club with his character and professionalism
"For such a young player, he has good experience through his few seasons at Bohemians where they played a huge part in his development and he will continue to develop with us."
