Seapoint inflict third successive league loss on Dundalk RFC

Leinster League Division 1A

Seapoint RFC 34-13 Dundalk RFC

Dundalk RFC crashed to a third successive Leinster League Division 1A defeat on Saturday, conceding five tries in a 21-point loss to Seapoint in Dublin.

Adam Doyle’s team were always trailing in the game, but remained in contention until a forgettable spell early in the second half where the game truly escaped their grasp.

On a tough day weather-wise, the Mill Road men had chances to make more of an impact in the affair, yet handling errors and missed opportunities were recurrent as the terms of the outcome became inevitable.

FAIR OPENING

In spite of playing with the breeze during the first half, Dundalk fell behind to an early unconverted try, but with the visiting forwards beginning to make headway, with James McConnon particularly outstanding, Doyle’s outfit were able to muster a response, in the form of a Darragh Conroy penalty.

Conroy was continuing his half-back partnership with Gauthier Petit into a second game.

Trailing 8-3 at half-time, with Seapoint having slotted over a three-pointer of their own in reply, sucker punches were landed in the form of two tries for the winners during the third quarter, the second of which was converted to leave the scoreline reading 20-3.

The introduction of Conor Hennessy helped Dundalk recover some face in the game, with Petit proving to be more effective at scrum-half having moved from No.10. And it was the Belgian’s liveliness around the breakdown which sent Hennessy away and the Ardee man offloaded to the impressive Jack Connolly for a try which Hennessy converted.

Now 10, in arrears, 20-10, thoughts of a comeback were set in motion, but Seapoint weren’t going to be denied and another converted try preceded a Hennessy penalty, before the home team went over for a fifth try at the end, adding the extras.

For Dundalk, they remain in second place, but a host of sides are on their tail approaching the new year, where Gorey are first up, at Mill Road on January 11.

It’s clear Dundalk have the players to get out of this disappointing recent run, considering their six-game winning sequence earlier in the year. The festive interval may be just what is required.

Dundalk RFC: Jonathan Gray, Seán Arrowsmith, Robert Farrell; Enda Murphy, Caoilin Traynor; James McConnon, Laurence Steen, Tiernan Gonnelly; Darragh Conroy, Gauthier Petit; Jonathan Williams, Jack Connolly; Andrew Williams, Patrick Reilly, Robert Williams

Reps: John Smith, Conor Williams, Conor Hennessy