Three sent-off as Bush PP win Lennon Cup for the first time

Lennon Cup final

Bush PP 0-11 St. Mary’s Drogheda 0-3

Bush Post Primary etched their name on the Lennon Cup for the first time in the school’s history after grinding out victory over St. Mary’s Drogheda in Darver on Thursday night.

Cian Connor guided the peninsula men across the line, with seven points. However, the final will be mostly remembered for a triple sending off by referee David J McArdle.

Three St. Mary’s players saw straight red cards for dissent towards the official. David Bell was first to go and in the same break of play substitute Cian Flynn followed. Full-forward James McWeeney didn’t learn his lesson and saw line minutes later.

Congratulations to @BushPostPrimary who won the Lennon Cup for the first time this evening. Team Captain Gerard White is pictured receiving the Cup from @louthgaa Games Manager Shane Lennon after this evening’s Final in Darver @louthgaa @DkITGAA pic.twitter.com/JBBYXVy98L — Louth GAA (@louthgaa) November 14, 2019

The score was 0-6 to two at that stage and Bush, with the gaping numerical advantage, powered on to a finish with a Patrick Johnson flourish. Johnson was impressive all evening and was rewarded for his endeavour with three points when the game opened up.

St. Mary’s dominated the nervy opening exchanges, but didn’t register a single score. Three first half points from Connor had the first time winners in the driving seat.

Mattock Rangers’ Oisín McKenna landed the Drogheda side’s only point from play in the 25th minute before McWeeney reduced the deficit to the minimum with a free, making it 0-3 to 0-2 at half-time.

Upon the resumption, Connor’s accuracy, with two scores either side of a beautiful Enda O’Neill point, extended the lead, while St. Mary’s couldn’t find the range before eventually losing their heads.

Bush PP: Niall Brady; Paul Brennan, Peter Lynch, Conor McAvinney; Ian Arnold, James McDonnell, MJ Hanlon; Gerard White, Aaron Carolan; Cian Connor (0-7, four frees), Patrick Johnson (0-3, one free), Darren Connor; Ronán McBride, Enda O’Neill (0-1), Calum O’Hanlon

Subs: Cormac Malone for McAvinney (35), Thomas McCarragher for Darren Connor (40), Peter Kumkrong for Carolan (55), Philip Sharkey for O’Hanlon (60)

St. Mary’s DS: Seán Quinn; Alan Bowden, Almar Kraja, Liam Stafford (0-1, 45); Sam O’Leary, Caolan Nulty, Cian Ryan; Karl Martin, Dylan McCreedy; Joe Comiskey, Ruairi Hanlon, Ewan Sweeney; Oisín McKenna (0-1), James McWeeney (0-1, free), David Bell

Subs: Cian Flynn for Hanlon (29), Seán Murray for Kraja (35), Tony Smith for Comiskey (41), Oisín Miland for McKenna (51)

Referee: David J McArdle (St. Bride’s)