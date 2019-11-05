Leinster GAA chairman to launch Louth GAA's house draw fundraiser

The much-anticipated launch of the Louth GAA House Draw will be held in the Imperial Hotel at 8pm on Friday next, November 8.

Officially launching the event will be Mr. Jim Bolger, Leinster GAA chairman, and everyone is welcome to come along for an hour or so to show their support and appreciation for the long hours of hard work which has led to the start of what should be a very busy and interesting 24 weeks.

Steering committee chair Aidan Berrill has called on all Louth Gaels to help spread the word surrounding the draw and to support and assist in any way possible over the coming couple of months. In particular he stressed that even down to simply sharing and liking on Facebook and social media can be a very helpful assistance in promoting the draw.

The draw is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 16, at Darver Centre of Excellence. Each house winner will have an alternative to take a cash prize of €200,000. Third prize in the draw is a €10,000 cash prize.

Tickets can be purchased on our website www.picka house.ie or directly from any of our clubs or from specified shops/offices listed in www.pickahouse.ie.

Alternatively, if you could ring 086-8329225, it could be arranged for a ticket to be delivered personally to your home.