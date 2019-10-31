How Dundalk FC and Shamrock Rovers reached the FAI Cup final

ROUND ONE

COBH RAMBLERS 0 DUNDALK FC 1

Amid Dundalk’s European tie with Slovan, Georgie Kelly’s 68th minute finish was enough to settle this Saturday evening clash at St. Colman’s Park.

SHAMROCK ROVERS 1 FINN HARPS 0

Dan Carr struck the winner midway through the first half at Tallaght Stadium.

ROUND TWO

DERRY CITY 2 DUNDALK FC 3 (AET)

Donegal man Georgie Kelly was again the holders’ hero, his conversion in the second half of extra-time seeing off the crestfallen Candystripes. Daniels Kelly and Cleary had twice given Dundalk the lead in normal time.

SHAMROCK ROVERS 4 DROGHEDA UNITED 0

The Hoops scored four times after the break in Tallaght to knock Drogs out of the FAI Cup.

QUARTER-FINALS

WATERFORD FC 1 DUNDALK FC 3

Daniel Kelly hit a hat-trick in the opening 33 minutes as Vinny Perth’s men progressed at the RSC, with Maxi Kouogan’s goal all The Blues could muster in response.

GALWAY UNITED 1 SHAMROCK ROVERS 2

Lee Grace’s injury-time finish sent his former club out of the Cup at Deacy Park. United had led the game, only for Rovers to fight back and deny the First Division side.

SEMI-FINALS

SLIGO ROVERS 0 DUNDALK FC 1

A late cracker from Michael Duffy earned Dundalk a fifth consecutive Aviva appearance as Sligo were left to rue what might have been at a packed Showgrounds.

BOHEMIANS 0 SHAMROCK ROVERS 2

Rovers won this Dublin derby courtesy of Graham Burke and Aaron Greene goals, the first coming after just four minutes at Dalymount Park.