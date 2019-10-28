Leneghan's goal key as Mattock progress in Leinster IFC

AIB Leinster IFC

Bracknagh 1-10 Mattock Rangers 1-13

Mattock Rangers will face Monasterevin of Kildare in the Leinster IFC last eight after winning against Offaly’s Bracknagh in Gracefield on Saturday afternoon.

The Collon men led 0-6 to five at the turn and helped by Ryan Leneghan’s cracking goal, cruised into an unassailable advantage.

Bracknagh made a battle of it towards the close, bagging a goal and a series of points to reduce the deficit to three, but a point from David Reid saw Mattock to victory.

Bracknagh: Keith Keogh; David Costello, Adam Kelly, Keith Vaugh; Ciarán Donnelly, Jim Hendy, Anthony Cunningham; Stefan Geoghegan (0-1), Jason Dempsey (0-1); Edward Maher, Joe Costello, Mikey Cunningham (0-3); Jamie Sheridan (1-1), Peter Cunningham (0-4, frees), Robin Galbraith

Subs: Eoghan Geoghegan for Vaugh, Lee Farrell for K Keogh, Dale Sheridan for Maher

Mattock Rangers: Mike Englishby; Alan Caraher, Shane Maguire, Dáire Englishby; Brendan Leacy (0-1), Niall McKeown, Seán Gilsenan; Adrian Reid, Daniel Bannon (0-1); Terry Donegan, Ryan Leneghan (1-0), Shane Hickey (0-3); Brian Corcoran, Aaron O’Brien (0-3), David Reid (0-5, one free)

Subs: James Caraher for Donegan, Oisín McKenna for Hickey, Cathal Fleming for Leneghan, Rónán Kilbane for Gilsenan, Hugh Donnelly for O’Brien, Cillian Hickey for Fleming

Referee: Niall Ward (Westmeath)