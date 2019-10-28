Glenmuir's Reilly Cup hopes dashed by Abbey Celtic

Reilly Cup semi-final

Glenmuir FC 2-3 Abbey Celtic

Glenmuir’s hopes of Reilly Cup glory were ended by Abbey Celtic on Sunday as the locals bowed out down Hoey’s Lane.

The hosts took the lead through Willie Kelly from a set-piece, but mistakes saw them concede thrice over a disappointing spell, including once from the penalty spot.

Lorcan Doyle got Glenmuir back in the game from a spot-kick and they piled on the pressure in a bid to force extra-time, going close on numerous occasions, including at the death when John Byrne had an effort cleared off the line.

Glenmuir: David McKenny; Liam McKenny, Willie Kelly, Daniel Mulligan, Edgar Bitanis; Conor Nicholson, Conor Mackin, Daniel Mullen; Deane Browne, Lorcan Doyle, John Byrne

Subs: Patrick Nicholson, Liam Cunningham, Tolani Animashaun, Rory Phelan