REVEALED | Dundalk Democrat Louth GAA SFC Player of the Year
Newtown Blues forward Ciarán Downey has been voted SFC Player of the Year by Democrat online readers. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Newtown Blues forward Ciarán Downey has been voted SFC Player of the Year by Democrat online readers.
Downey saw off team-mate Alan Connor in second.
Naomh Máirtín's JP Rooney finished third, ahead of Sam Mulroy and Andy McDonnell.
Well done to all, especially Ciarán.
