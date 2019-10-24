Louth GAA

St. Patrick's to name Lordship stand after the late Eamon Carroll

St. Patrick's are to officially name their Páirc Eamoin stand after the late Eamon Carroll at a special ceremony tomorrow night, Friday.

Carroll was the winner of six SFC medals with the Lordship outfit, before his tragic death, his last game being the 2014 senior final against Dreadnots.

His father, Joe, and club chairman Paul Breen will be among the speakers at the plaque's unveiling, before a challenge match takes place between Pat's and Dreadnots.