Dundalk FC's title party to be shown live on TV

Dundalk FC's Seán Hoare heads home against former club St. Patrick's Athletic earlier this season. (Pic: Sportsfile)

Dundalk FC's final league game of the season is to be shown live on RTÉ on Friday night.

The champions, who will receive the league trophy after the match, will face St. Patrick's Athletic at Oriel Park.

Kick-off remains at 7:45pm.

Pat's will visit under Lilywhites' legend Stephen O'Donnell knowing a win could see them finish in a European place.