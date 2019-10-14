GAA
Gavin represents his late father, Aidan Kerrigan, at Wexford county final
GAA
The late, great Aidan Kerrigan was remembered at last Sunday's Wexford county final.
Knockbridge hurler Gavin Kerrigan was invited to Wexford Park on Sunday to represent his late father, Aidan, as the county’s 1969 Leinster minor championship winning team were honoured.
Aidan, a former Roche Emmets and Knockbridge player, passed away last December. He taught in Colaiste Rís for a long number of years following his move from Wexford, but his true passion lay in GAA, particularly hurling.
His three sons - Shane, Conor and Gavin - have played for Louth and won titles with Knockbrigde.
Wexford’s 1969 team were paraded to the crowd attending the county’s senior football final, Aidan having been the side’s centre-half back.
