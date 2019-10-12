Rock slump to home defeat in Tully Cup

Tully Bookmakers' Challenge Cup

Rock Celtic 0-4 Chord Celtic

Lower league Chord Celtic sent Rock Celtic crashing out of the Tully Cup at Sandy Lane on Friday night.

The draw had been kind to Rock and, indeed, a clear path was mapped out to this year’s decider.

However, having trailed 1-0 at the interval, Rock’s hopes of a turnaround were dashed by a disappointing second half display, where they conceded thrice more.

The closest they came to a breakthrough saw Barry O’Hare and David Ward test the Chord ’keeper either side of the break, while Derek Delany struck the post.

The Blackrock men must now focus their attention on avoiding relegation in the Premier Division.

Rock Celtic: John Rogers; Paddy Reilly, Gavin Toner, Shane O’Callaghan, Ciarán Clarke; Killian Duffy, Ed Maguire, Éanna McArdle, Brendan Rogers; David Ward, Barry O’Hare

Subs: Seán Hand, Derek Delany, Ronan Sands