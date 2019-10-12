Glenmuir come from behind to score another crucial league win

NEFL Division 3B

Glenmuir FC 3-1 Millmount Celtic

Glenmuir maintained their rampant run in Division 3B by seeing off Millmount at Hoey’s Lane on Friday night.

Level, 1-1, at half-time after Daniel Mulligan continued his recent goalscoring form with an equalising header, Glenmuir emerged strongly after the break and took the lead when John Byrne’s 25-yarder flew into the net.

A tremendous, end-to-end encounter broke out thereafter, with both outfits spurning chances at adding to the scoreline, only for the Blues to wrap up the spoils via Conor Nicholson’s late finish.

The Glens are now 12 games unbeaten in the league.

Glenmuir: David McKenny; Tolani Animushan, Daniel Mulligan, Conor Richardson, Shane Taaffe, Edgar Bitanis; Conor Mackin, Liam Cunningham, Conor Nicholson; John Byrne, Lorcan Doyle

Subs: Ronan Mullen, Daniel Mullen