REVEALED | Dundalk & District League Team of the Year 2019
Redeemer Celtic manager Fra Trimble has been named as the Dundalk & District League's Manager of the Year. (Pic: Aidan Dullaghan)
Team of the Year 2019
Cillian Rice (Redeemer Celtic)
Brian McGuirk (Fane FC)
Kian McEvoy (Redeemer Celtic)
Dannan Killeen (Quay Celtic)
Mark Lee (Redeemer Celtic)
Ryan McDonald (Redeemer Celtic)
Lee Wright (Rampart Celtic)
Liam O’Callaghan (Rock Celtic)
Shane O’Brian (Bellurgan United)
Peter McStravick (Glenmuir United
Thomas Daly (Redeemer Celtic)
Manager of the Year: Fra Trimble (Redeemer Celtic)
Top Scorers: Ryan McDonald, Thomas Daly (Redeemer Celtic), 19 goals
Hall of Fame Awards: Billy Coyle (Arsenal), Davy Flynn (Pearse Celtic), Micky Clarke (Greenfield)
Player of the Year to be announced at the presentation night on Saturday, October 19, in the Lilywhite Lounge, Oriel Park.
