Sheelan scores twice as Bellurgan advance in Leinster

Leinster Junior Cup

Bellurgan United 3-0 Lucan United

Bellurgan United advanced in the Leinster Junior Cup after a comfortable home win over Lucan United in Flynn Park on Saturday.

Prolific striker Ciarán Sheelan struck twice for the peninsula side, while Tadhg O’Connor was also on target as Bellurgan maintained their strong recent run of results to progress on the provincial stage, following last week’s victory in the FAI Junior Cup.

Bellurgan United: Pádraig Gorham; Jake McArdle, Owen Traynor, Stephen Finnegan, John Smyth; Tadhg O’Connor, Joe Needham, Owen Armstrong, Barry Dunne; Daniel McDonald, Ciarán Sheelan

Subs: Shane O’Brien, Luke Higgins, Chris Lawson