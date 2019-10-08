Byrne's hat-trick helps seven-goal Glenmuir in Reilly Cup last four

Reilly Cup

Glenmuir FC 7-3 Kingscourt Harps 2nds

John Byrne scored a hat-trick as Glenmuir breezed into the Reilly Cup semi-finals on Friday night in a 10-goal thriller at Hoey’s Lane.

Despite falling behind early on, Glenmuir led 4-1 at the interval, Byrne scoring twice, with Daniel Mulligan and Lorcan Doyle also on the mark.

Another Mulligan header made it 5-1 before Byrne’s third added to Mark Sheils’ men’s lead.

Against the run of play, Kingscourt pulled a score back, while Daniel Mullen made it 7-2 in advance of Harps rounding off the scoring with a third.

Glenmuir FC: David McKenny; Liam McKenny, Shane Taaffe, Daniel Mulligan, Edgar Bitanis, Willie Kelly; Liam Cunningham, Conor Nicholson, John Byrne; Lorcan Doyle, Deane Browne

Subs: Ronan Molloy, Tolani Anamushin, Daniel Mullen