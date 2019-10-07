Louth draw Division Three opposition in 2020 Leinster Championship

Louth will face Longford in the opening round of next year's Leinster SFC.

Laois are the reward for the victor in a winnable quarter-final tie.

Elsewhere, All-Ireland and Leinster champions Dublin will oppose Westmeath, Wexford or Wicklow will play Meath, while Kildare face a last eight game against the winner of Offaly's clash with Carlow.

The Reds face Longford in next season's Division Three. Their last championship meeting, in the 2017 qualifiers, was the final game of Colin Kelly's reign.