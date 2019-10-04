Kilmessan Shield
Bay suffer extra-time demise for second time in a week
Kingscourt Harps 4 Bay FC 1 (AET)
Bay FC's Neven Novosel was on the losing side in Kingscourt on Wednesday night. (Pic: Aidan Dullaghan)
Kilmessan Shield quarter-final
Kingscourt Harps 4-1 Bay FC
Bay lost after extra-time for the second time in just four days as Kingscourt Harps progressed to the last four of the Kilmessan Shield on Wednesday night.
Having trailed 1-0 at the break, Bay got on top after the interval, levelling when Pairic Browne converted Angelo Stanley’s pass.
Damien Bellew’s side pushed for a winner and forced the Harps No.1 into several stops, before Kevin Mullen’s late save ensured the match went to extra-time, where fatigue caught up with Bay, who conceded thrice, including once from the penalty spot.
Bay FC: Kevin Mullen; Shaun O’Connor, Mario Kolak, Angelo Stanley, Pairic Browne, Stefan McKevitt; Paddy Connor, Anto McLaughlin, Neven Novosel; Gavin Donnelly, Alfonso Crespo
Subs: Mark Larkin, Travis Crowley, Robert Murphy, Oisín McGee
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on