Bay suffer extra-time defeat in FAI Junior Cup

FAI Junior Cup

River Valley Rangers 3-0 Bay FC (AET)

Bay FC made a disappointing exit in the FAI Junior Cup on Sunday when going down to Leinster League River Valley Rangers after extra-time.

Both teams appeared to be resigned to a penalty shootout as the 120th minute approached, but a sucker punch goal from the hosts preceded two breakaway efforts as Bay committed numbers to attack.

Bay ’keeper Kevin Mullen pulled off a fine penalty stop during the first half of normal time, while Aaron Kelly saw his shot cleared off the line before the break.

In the second half and in the opening period of extra-time, the home side held the initiative, however, Bay went close near the 90th minute when Mario Kolak hit the crossbar and Paddy Connor knocked over.

Bay FC: Kevin Mullen; Shaun O’Connor, Mario Kolak, Angelo Stanley, Kevin Scollon; Aaron Kelly, Paddy Connor, Anto McLaughlin, Travis Crowley; Neven Novosel, Alfonso Crespo

Subs: Robert Blazevic, Stephen Woods