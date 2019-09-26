Louth GAA clubs to decide how county votes on second tier championship proposal

Clubs will mandate Louth County Board delegates on proposals for a ‘second tier championship’ ahead of a special national congress on October 19.

A vote is set to take place on GAA President John Horan’s push for a secondary competition at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, which could see The Wee County play in the lower grade should they not reach next season’s Leinster Championship final, or earn league promotion in spring.

Central Council delegate Pat Toner told club representatives that plans are afoot for a B Championship which would involve Division Three and Four sides who don’t reach the latter round within their province.

He said the idea would be to have the semi-finals and final of the prospective competition screened on television and well marketed to ensure it’s not a repeat of the ill-fated Tommy Murphy Cup.

A decision on how Louth GAA plans to vote will be determined at the October board meeting, ahead of the Cork conference.

Toner will be joined by the county chairman and secretary, Des Halpenny and Fra Kieran, at the congress.