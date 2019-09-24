Dundalk golfer turns professional and signs for Niall Horan's management company

Louth Village's Brendan Lawlor has signed up with singer Niall Horan's management company after announcing his decision to turn professional.

The leading disability golfer, who has won amateur tournaments across Europe this year, will be represented by Horan's Modest outfit.

A member of Dundalk Golf Club, the 22-year-old said: "I believe this is the right time to turn professional.

"I am delighted to have signed with Modest Golf and am very excited for what lies ahead."

Horan added: "We are thrilled and very proud to welcome Brendan to Modest! Golf."

"Brendan is an incredible athlete and one of the best disability golfers in the world. He is an inspirational character and has a genuine winner's mentality.

"We can't wait to work with Brendan and support him in his professional golf journey."