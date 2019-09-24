Dundalk FC champion dedicates league win to the late Noel Melvin

John Gill dedicated Dundalk FC’s title win to the late Noel Melvin, as he hailed his players as “not only leaders on the pitch, but also leaders off it” after the champions made a show of support for ex-Limerick midfielder Seán Russell.

Melvin so sadly passed away last week, aged just 48. He had been a shining light in darker days for Dundalk, winning the Supporters’ Player of the Year in the 1999/2000 season, and was one of the most popular figures that ever played for the club.

Before Monday’s showdown with Shamrock Rovers, there was a moving minute’s applause from the 3,634-strong crowd in memory of Melvin, still a regular visitor to Oriel Park in recent times.

Dundalk put on a performance that he would have been proud of as the club was crowned champions for the 14th time, and afterwards, Gill said: “That win is for Noel”.

“I was with Noel at Christmas; we played a charity game down in Cootehill. It was a Dundalk Legends team against Cootehill – Noel was there and he was probably the fittest man on the pitch,” Gill recalled.

“Not only that, he was such a humble man and a lovely man with a young family. Tonight is a great night but it puts maybe some things in perspective. That win is for Noel.”

In a week where Dundalk were focussed on bagging the two wins over Waterford and Rovers that would get them across the line in the title race, the players and management team came together to support Russell.

The 25-year-old’s injury hell and treatment by Limerick has been well documented and Dundalk responded on Saturday by donating €400 to the Go Fund Me campaign for his medical expenses.

While reflecting on a memorable night, Gill praised the squad for their show of kindness. “We’ve turned a 13-point deficit into a 28-point gain – that says a lot about these players,” John said.

“Another thing that says a lot about them is during the week when we saw Seán Russell’s plight, the young player with Limerick, we got together as a group – a management group and players – and we donated a sizeable donation to try to help him to get over his injury.

“Not only are these players leaders on the pitch, they’re also leaders off it, and they’re a credit to their families.”