REVEALED | Dundalk Democrat Louth GAA club championship team of the week, in association with the Louth and Proud Podcast
JP Rooney makes it into this week's team as one of several Jocks players. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
1 Jay Lowney (Newtown Blues)
2 Laurence McEntee (Lannléire)
3 Derek Shevlin (Dreadnots)
4 Alan Connor (Newtown Blues)
5 Eoghan Callaghan (Naomh Máirtín)
6 Emmet Carolan (Newtown Blues)
7 Gerard Browne (Roche Emmets)
8 Matthew Corcoran (Geraldines)
9 Páraic Smith (Dreadnots)
10 Stephen Campbell (Naomh Máirtín)
11 Bryan McQuillan (Naomh Máirtín)
12 Robert Carr (Newtown Blues)
13 JP Rooney (Naomh Máirtín)
14 Sam Mulroy (Naomh Máirtín)
15 Ciarán Downey (Newtown Blues)
