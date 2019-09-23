CONFIRMED | Louth GAA club championship final referees

Dundalk Gaels’ Kevin Brady will referee this year’s senior final meeting of Naomh Máirtín and Newtown Blues on October 13.

It’s the whistler’s first handling of Louth football’s biggest game and follows the dual official’s overseeing of this year’s Lory Meagher Cup decider at Croke Park.

A repeat of 2018’s showpiece, the affair is expected to take place at Drogheda’s Gaelic Grounds.

Meanwhile, Thomas Brennan will take charge of Sunday week’s intermediate final between Kilkerley Emmets and Mattock Rangers in Stabannon.

The Westerns clubman impressed when overseeing Friday night’s senior semi-final between The Jocks and Geraldines at the same venue.

This weekend, Roche Emmets face Glyde Rangers in the JFC decider at Páirc Clan na Gael, with Glen Emmets’ Stephen Johnson the man in the middle.

Throw-in is 3:30pm for a game which will be preceded by the Junior 2A clash of Máirtín’s and St. Patrick’s. Ultan McElroy is to referee the opener.