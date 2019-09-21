Rock come back from the brink as Square drop two points in Sandy Lane relegation battle

NEFL Premier Division

Rock Celtic 3-3 Square United

Rock Celtic scored thrice in the closing 20 minutes to earn a share of the spoils against relegation rivals Square United at Sandy Lane on Friday night.

The Ardee side were 1-0 in front at the break, through Tristan Knowles’ goal nine minutes before the interval, and when Gareth Kane and Andrew Egan struck in quick succession past the hour the visitors seemed to be set for a priceless victory.

However, a change in personnel and formation altered Rock’s fortune, Gavin Toner reducing the deficit from substitute Éanna McArdle’s delivery.

And McArdle put Derek Delany through shortly afterwards to set-up a grandstand finish, Delany finding a route past Eoin Muldoon.

Rock’s revival looked set to fall short, however, as the game entered stoppage time, but Ed Maguire’s superb strike rescued a point, which could have been three had Muldoon not pulled off a fine late stop.

Rock Celtic: John Rogers; Cillian Duffy, Shane O’Callaghan Gary Lennon; Ed Maguire, Jamie McCaul, Paddy Reilly, Oisín Meegan, Seán Hand; Brendan Rogers, Gavin Toner

Subs: Éanna McArdle, Liam McDonnell, Derek Delany

Square United: Eoin Muldoon; Tristan Knowles, Stefan Halpenny, Ross Gaynor, Martin Duffy; Andrew Egan, Jonny Sheridan, Eddie Burke, Trevor Matthews; Gareth Kane, Aaron Kerley

Subs: Alan Kirk, Fergal Diamond, Kian Moran