Kearney left off Ireland team for Sunday's Rugby World Cup opener

Injured Rob Kearney has been left off Ireland's 23-man panel for Sunday's Rugby World Cup opener against Scotland in Yokohama.

The Leinster full-back was carrying a calf niggle through the week, but assistant coach Andy Farrell suggested his recovery was on track when speaking to the press on Wednesday.

"We're pleased with how things have gone today," said Farrell. "Rob and Keith Earls ran well, and trained well.

"There's a few protocols that they need to go to, so that's what we need to adhere to with the medical staff. But they are very happy.

"They are available, so we've obviously another session to go on Friday."

The 33-year-old's place goes to club colleague Jordan Larmour.