Travis' double and Anto's stunner help Bay come from behind to win in Fitzsimons Cup

Fitzsimons Cup

Athboy Celtic 2-4 Bay FC

Travis Crowley scored twice as Bay FC came from two goals down to advance in the Fitzsimons Cup on Sunday.

Trailing 2-1 at the interval, after getting the boost of an own-goal shortly before half-time, Anto McLaughlin’s volley into the top corner gained parity for Bay, who took over the running of the second half.

Crowley put the Dundalk side ahead, arrowing a thunderbolt to the roof of the net, following neat build-up play involving Paddy Connor, before the youngster sealed the deal in the dying embers.

Bay FC: Kevin Mullen; Shaun O’Connor, Mikey Burke, Angelo Stanley, Brian McCloskey; Travis Crowley, Paddy Connor, Anto McLaughlin, Alfonso Crespo; Mario Kolak, Quadri Olowo

Subs: Robert Blazevic, Pairic Browne