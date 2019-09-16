Bellurgan progress in Tully Cup after seeing off youthful Ardee

Tully Cup round three

Bellurgan United 2-0 Ardee Celtic

Bellurgan United remain in the Tully Cup hunt following Sunday morning’s victory over youthful Ardee Celtic at Flynn Park.

Fielding five 16-year-olds, Ardee were under the cosh for the encounter as Bellurgan maintained their strong recent form, taking the lead through Owen Armstrong’s super strike after just 30 seconds - it was the climax of a fine passing move straight from the kick-off.

The hosts continued to pepper Ardee’s impressive ’keeper Hugh Murphy with efforts, doubling their advantage on 20 minutes through Ciarán Sheelan.

Bellurgan United: Robbie Arthur; Aoghan McGuinness, Ray Finnegan, Stephen Finnegan, John Smyth; Tadhg O’Connor, Barry Dunne, Daniel McDonald, Owen Armstrong, Shane O’Brien; Ciarán Sheelan

Subs: Shane McAviney, Danny O’Connor, Chris Lawson, Dermot Treanor, Patrick Lynch

Ardee Celtic: Hugh Murphy; Ken Thornton, Keith Farnan, Killian Scott, Mikey Nulty, Shawni Dowdall, Shane Carpenter, John Gallagher, Daniel Kerr, Trevor Farrell, Sam O’Callaghan