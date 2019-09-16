All-Ireland final referee to take charge of Louth club championship decider

All-Ireland final referee James Owens has been appointed to take charge of Sunday's Louth senior hurling decider between Naomh Moninne and St. Fechin's in Dunleer.

The Wexford whistler becomes the second high-profile inter-county official in as many years to be involved on local hurling's biggest day.

Westmeath's James McGrath ran the line in last season's final.

In a repeat of the 2017 decider, St. Fechin's will be aiming to avenge the defeat to Moninne on that occasion in what is their fifth successive showpiece appearance. Meanwhile, the Black and Amber saw off holders Knockbridge in the semi-final to book a place in a second final in three years.