Square give survival prospects a huge boost by seeing off Muirhevna Mor

NEFL Premier Division

Muirhevna Mor 0-2 Square United

Square United moved out of the relegation places following Friday night’s impressive victory away to Muirhevna Mor.

The Ardee side hit the front on 47 minutes through Jonny Sheridan, a lead which they doubled on the hour-mark via Aaron Kerley’s finish, as they leapt above Rock Celtic in the standings.

Muirhevna Mor’s fifth loss of the season, it comes in the aftermath of them losing a grip on the Tully Cup, but Square, on the other hand, are looking up, this coming on the back of their derby triumph against Ardee Celtic.

Muirhevna Mor: David Cooney; Ciarán Jamison, Micky O’Kane, Philip Duffy, Brian Begley; Seán Conlon, Gary Clarke, Wayne Robinson, Brendan Hughes; Declan Grimes, Colin Finan

Square United: Niall Carrie; Tristan Knowles, Martin Duffy, Ross Gaynor, Stefan Halpenny; Andrew Egan, Jonny Sheridan, Eddie Burke, Trevor Matthews; Aaron Kerley, Gareth Kane

Subs: Andrew Rogers, Lorcan Malone, Kian Moran