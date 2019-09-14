NEFL Premier Division
Square give survival prospects a huge boost by seeing off Muirhevna Mor
Muirhevna Mor 0 Square United 2
Square United full-back Tristan Knowles helped his team past Muirhevna Mor in the NEFL Premier Division on Friday night. (Pic: Aidan Dullaghan)
Square United moved out of the relegation places following Friday night’s impressive victory away to Muirhevna Mor.
The Ardee side hit the front on 47 minutes through Jonny Sheridan, a lead which they doubled on the hour-mark via Aaron Kerley’s finish, as they leapt above Rock Celtic in the standings.
Muirhevna Mor’s fifth loss of the season, it comes in the aftermath of them losing a grip on the Tully Cup, but Square, on the other hand, are looking up, this coming on the back of their derby triumph against Ardee Celtic.
Muirhevna Mor: David Cooney; Ciarán Jamison, Micky O’Kane, Philip Duffy, Brian Begley; Seán Conlon, Gary Clarke, Wayne Robinson, Brendan Hughes; Declan Grimes, Colin Finan
Square United: Niall Carrie; Tristan Knowles, Martin Duffy, Ross Gaynor, Stefan Halpenny; Andrew Egan, Jonny Sheridan, Eddie Burke, Trevor Matthews; Aaron Kerley, Gareth Kane
Subs: Andrew Rogers, Lorcan Malone, Kian Moran
