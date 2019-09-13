Dundalk's Eve McCrystal wins third world title with Katie-George Dunlevy

Katie-George Dunlevy and Dundalk's Eve McCrystal have won a third world title in the time trial at the UCI Paracycling World Championships.

The pair retained their rainbow jerseys in emphatic style as they averaged 45.612km/h for the 31.2km course, giving them a winning margin of 55 seconds over New Zealand.

As well as their time trial wins, Dunlevy and McCrystal are the 2017 and 2018 Paracycling Road World Champions. They will look to defend their road title on Saturday morning and add a sixth rainbow jersey to their collection.

Tandem pilot, McCrystal said: “I enjoyed it. I could see a few riders ahead of us, so it was nice to have a carrot to push on and win in the end.”