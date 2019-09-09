Bay remain top of Division One despite Enfield defeat

NEFL Division One

Enfield Celtic 4-2 Bay FC

Bay’s promotion hopes suffered a blow on Sunday when Damien Bellew’s side went down 4-2 away to mid-table Enfield.

A harsh free-kick saw the home side take the lead and while Bay levelled via an OG, they were 3-1 in arrears at the turnaround, following two well-taken efforts from Enfield.

The goal of the match made it 4-1, though Bay didn’t give in and pressed for a consolation, with substitute Mickey Burke nearly providing prior to Jimmy Byrne hitting the net.

Bay FC: Kevin Mullen; Shaun O’Connor, Jimmy Byrne, Mario Kolak, Brian McCloskey; Kevin Scollon, Paddy Connor, Anto McLaughlin, Aaron Kelly; Quadri Olowo, Gerard Uamai

Subs: Micky Burke, Travis Crowley, Angelo Stanley, Oisín McGee