Doyle nets four times as Glenmuir record ninth league win on the spin

NEFL Division 3B

Glenmuir FC 5-1 Albion Rovers 2nds

Glenmuir made it nine league wins on the trot with a dominant display at home to Albion’s second string on Friday night.



Lorcan Doyle scored four goals for Mark Sheils’ men, who led 2-0 at half-time through the striker’s double.

After Doyle’s hat-trick strike, Conor Nicholson got on the scoresheet, before Doyle capped a memorable evening - for both himself and the team - with another as the Blues maintained their rampant run towards the top of the Division 3B standings.

Glenmuir FC: David McKenny; Liam Cunningham, William Kelly, Edgar Bitanis, Tolani Anamushin; Conor Mackin, Danny Mullen, Conor Nicholson; Patrick Nicholson, Lorcan Doyle, Deane Browne

Subs: Rory Phelan, Conor Richardson