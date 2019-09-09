NEFL Division 3B
Doyle nets four times as Glenmuir record ninth league win on the spin
Glenmuir FC 5 Albion 2nds 1
Conor Nicholson got on the scoresheet for Glenmuir in Friday night's victory over Albion Rovers 2nds. (Pic: Aidan Dullaghan)
Glenmuir made it nine league wins on the trot with a dominant display at home to Albion’s second string on Friday night.
Lorcan Doyle scored four goals for Mark Sheils’ men, who led 2-0 at half-time through the striker’s double.
After Doyle’s hat-trick strike, Conor Nicholson got on the scoresheet, before Doyle capped a memorable evening - for both himself and the team - with another as the Blues maintained their rampant run towards the top of the Division 3B standings.
Glenmuir FC: David McKenny; Liam Cunningham, William Kelly, Edgar Bitanis, Tolani Anamushin; Conor Mackin, Danny Mullen, Conor Nicholson; Patrick Nicholson, Lorcan Doyle, Deane Browne
Subs: Rory Phelan, Conor Richardson
