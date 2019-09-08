NEFL Premier Division
Fowler's hat-trick fires Bellurgan past Duleek
Duleek 2 Bellurgan United 5
Ciarán Sheelan scored a hat-trick for Bellurgan United in today's 5-2 victory away to Duleek.
Duleek 2-5 Bellurgan United
Bellurgan secured revenge for their home defeat by Duleek a matter of weeks back by sticking five past the Meath men on Sunday morning.
There was a hat-trick for Ciarán Sheelan, his first coming on the half-hour after Owen Armstrong’s cracker from 30 yards had given Jason McConville’s charges an early lead.
And Sheelan turned provider for Bellurgan’s third shortly before half-time, as Shane O’Brien converted. Duleek pulled one back early in the second period, but a Sheelan double came before the hosts got a second late on.
Bellurgan United: Robert Arthur; Aoghan McGuinness, Ray Finnegan, Stephen Finnegan, Daniel McDonald; Shane O’Brien, Joe Needham, Owen Armstrong, Tadhg O’Connor, Coran Lindsay; Ciarán Sheelan
Subs: Declan Sharkey, Jake McArdle, Luke Higgins, Dermot Treanor, Chris Lawson
