Former Dundalk FC striker leaves Scottish Premiership St. Johnstone on loan

Former Dundalk FC striker David McMillan has left St. Johnstone on loan.

The Dubliner has secured a season-long deal with Scottish League One outfit Falkirk, having spent the closing part of last term with Hamilton in the country's top-flight.

McMillan's time with St. Johnstone has been disrupted by injury, meaning he hasn't been able to reproduce the devastating form which saw boss Tommy Wright take such a keen interest in the forward.

Speaking on his new signing, Falkirk manager Ray McKinnon said: “It’s great to have a player of David’s quality come into the squad. He’s a striker that has played at a good level across his career and it’s fantastic to have someone with that depth of experience.

“He’s someone we have worked hard to bring to the club and someone I am sure will improve our attacking threat and score some important goals for Falkirk. He is clinical and will be a terrific asset.”

The 30-year-old's new team were demoted from the Scottish Championship last season.