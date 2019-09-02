Cooley's SFC defence lingers as Rice's three-goal haul sends Roche packing in Stabannon

Halpenny Travel SFC semi-final

Cooley Kickhams 3-7 Roche Emmets 1-8

Eibhlin Rice buried a hat-trick of goals to ensure Cooley Kickhams’ SFC title defence will linger until at least this year’s final day, following Sunday night’s incident-packed clash with Roche Emmets in Stabannon.

The full-forward hit two of her majors shortly after half-time to qualify her side for another decider tilt at Geraldines, with a late Roche revival, which included a three-pointer from Caroline O’Neill, proving to be academic in the grand scheme of things.

Nonetheless, it was the decision-making of referee Finbarr Shanahan which had most people talking at full-time, the Dublin whistler being at the centre of some questionable moments, which most certainly had an impact on the game.

While nothing can be taken away from Cooley and their worthy winners’ tag, Roche appeared to be at the brunt end of many of the official’s signals. Although not the only player to receive her marching orders, Shanahan’s opting to dismiss Emmets’ tigerish corner-back Lauren Meehan twice on yellow cards had a bearing on the rapid growth of Kickhams’ advantage.

Neither of the awardings appeared worthy of action of any sort, with her first half sin-binning coming in advance of Kickhams’ strongest spell of the affair, which saw them turn a tight encounter into a fairly one-sided exhibition.

Cooley can rightly contend that Roche received a stern rub of the green towards the close, which allowed Jennifer McCourt to bring her tally of free conversions to six, but, on the other hand, Rice’s third goal saw the No.14 take a serial number of steps before converting as Shanahan signalled for an advantage in her favour. A free ought to have been awarded and the goal chalked off.

Yet, even had the refereeing been better, Roche were simply incapable of curbing Cooley’s attacking threat on the night, as they did when the teams met in the group phase. Between Lauren Boyle and the Rice sisters, Eibhlin and Niamh, they were clinical and accounted for all of the champions’ total. Mickey Heeney’s team, meanwhile, struck just 1-2 from play, despite taking an early 0-3 to one lead.

Cooley led 1-4 to three at half-time and it was 3-6 to four six minutes into the second half, by which time Roche’s return to a full complement was of little meaning.

But Paul Hanlon’s charges are holders for a reason and while Gers will enter their meeting in three weeks’ time as significant favourites, Cooley have been there and won before. On final day tradition plays a major part.

Cooley Kickhams: Coirin Rice; Deborah Malone, Lisa McCarragher, Shauna Murphy; Laura Traynor, Claire Donnelly, Aoife Traynor; Laura Grills, Katelyn Quinn; Lauren Boyle (0-4, frees), Ciara Quinn, Niamh Rice (0-3, one free); Renee McGlynn, Eibhlin Rice (3-0), Megan Ferguson

Subs: Aoife McDaid for Ferguson, Rita O’Brien for E Rice, Leanne Tuohy for McCarragher

Roche Emmets: Claire McCann; Arlene Marmion Stalley, Fiona Levins, Lauren Meehan; Caoimhe Treanor, Niamh Callan, Aisling Sloane; Aoife Halligan, Louise Byrne; Aisling Begley, Tracey Rogers, Seona Halligan (0-1); Jennifer McCourt (0-6, frees), Caroline O’Neill (1-0), Dearbhla Begley (0-1)

Subs: Anna Murphy for Sloane, Rebecca Callan for O’Neill, Sarah McArdle for Begley

Referee: Finbarr Shanahan (Dublin)