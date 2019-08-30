Amy Broadhurst finishes with European bronze

Dundalk boxer Amy Broadhurst will return home from the European Elite Women's European Championships in Madrid with a bronze medal after suffering defeat in today's 60kg semi-final.

The multiple-time Irish champion went down to the experienced Mira Potkonen of Finland in her bid to reach the decider.

On Wednesday, Broadhurst secured a medal by seeing off Russia's Anastasiia Beliakova of Russia on a unanimous decision.