Fechin's qualify for SHC decider as defeat means Knockbridge meet Moninne in semi-final

Anchor Tours SHC round three

Knockbridge 1-11 St. Fechin’s 3-13

Knockbridge will meet bitter rivals Naomh Moninne in the SHC semi-final after the holders were pipped to an automatic place in the decider by St. Fechin’s in Darver on Thursday night.

The Reds, who defeated Fechin’s in last year’s showpiece, led at half-time, but had no answer to their opponents, who are through to a fifth successive senior final berth, when facing into the stiff breeze.

Seaghan Conneely had been well marshalled by Bridge full-back Ronan Byrne for much of the contest, but the Louth forward struck for a crucial goal shortly after half-time as the winners took a firm grip on proceedings.

Though Fechin’s were the better side throughout, despite the Reds’ doggedness in defence ensuring they shot off target on eight occasions during the first half. This allowed the sluggish favourites a three-point lead shortly before the turnaround, until Michael Ryan found the net.

Yet points from James Costelloe and Shane Fennell (free), either side of a Paddy Lynch free, ensured the champions left the field with an 0-8 to 1-4 buffer.

The gap remained one 10 minutes into the second half, following a desperate spell from both sides, but Fechin’s took control after Conneely’s major, striking four points on the trot to lead 2-9 to 0-9 well into the fourth quarter.

And four of the next six points had the Hoops well on their way to victory, in spite of Gerry McKeown’s goal from a free for Knockbridge.

But Lynch had the final say for Fechin’s, converting a penalty with the last action to put an accurately comprehensive look on the scoreline.

Knockbridge: Brendan McNally; Stephen Hoey, Ronan Byrne, Ricky McKeown; Andrew Smyth, Liam Molloy, Stephen Kettle (0-1); Conor Deane, James Costelloe (0-2); Gerry McKeown (1-2, 1-0 free), Peter Brennan (0-1), David Kettle; Shane Fennell (0-4, frees), Gavin Kerrigan (0-1), Robert Wallace

Subs: Mark Wallace for R McKeown (25, blood sub), McKeown for M Wallace (HT), Shane Kerrigan for Brennan (HT), Seán Marry for R Wallace (HT), Gareth Hall for G Kerrigan (51)

St. Fechin’s: Stephen Hackett; Cormac McAuley, Conor Matthews, Robert Moynagh; Paddy McCormack, Oisín Byrne (0-1), Liam Ryan; Donal Ryan (0-2), Paddy Lynch (1-3, 1-0 penalty & three frees); Jack Murray, John Crosbie (0-5, three frees), Vincent Hynes (0-2); Michael Ryan (1-0), Seaghan Conneely (1-0), Robert Grace

Subs: Evan McGrane for Murray (58), Brendan Hynes (60)

Referee: Kevin Brady (Pearse Óg)