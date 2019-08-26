Dundalk FC stick three past UCD at Oriel Park

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Dundalk FC 3-0 UCD

Michael Duffy’s early double helped Dundalk FC to reopen a seven-point lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division as the title favourites coasted past lowly UCD 3-0 at Oriel Park on Monday night.

Dundalk were ahead by the third minute through Duffy’s stunning 25-yard strike, and the flying winger added a second after the quarter-hour when finishing off Patrick Hoban’s cross from close range. Duffy then turned creator for Hoban who made it 3-0 to secure the points by half-time.

It was a case of men against boys and The Lilywhites eased through the second half, with their minds clearly on another busy weekend coming up which includes league trips to UCD and Sligo Rovers.

Head coach Vinny Perth promised to keep his Dundalk team fresh and he did so once again with five changes from Friday’s extra-time win at Derry City in the Extra.ie FAI Cup last 16.

Captain Brian Gartland and Andy Boyle were restored to the centre of the defence as Seán Hoare moved into midfield and Daniel Cleary was rested. Dean Jarvis took over from Dane Massey at left-back, with John Mountney and Patrick McEleney coming into the middle as Daniel Kelly and Chris Shields dropped out.

UCD were unchanged from their shock Cup win over St. Patrick’s Athletic at The Bowl. However, having lost their last league outing 10-1 at Bohemians, normal service was soon resumed here when Duffy let fly with a fabulous 25-yard strike that gave Dundalk a third-minute lead.

Perth’s plans were then disrupted when Mountney was forced off through injury, with Daniel Kelly taking his place.

But that did not disrupt Dundalk’s flow and they made it 2-0 in the 19th minute. Seán Gannon sent Hoban into the clear on the right and he raced towards the by-line before sending a low cross into the six-yard box for the in-rushing Duffy to blast in.

They went close to adding a third when Jarvis and Hoban combined well down the left but Gavin Sheridan touched the striker’s header behind. Hoban was then left with just the goalkeeper to beat but he miscued from close range.

UCD – with only one point from a possible 39 on the road this season prior to the game – threatened for the first real time after that when Liam Kerrigan set up Jason McClelland, but his central shot went past the post.

Dundalk made it 3-0 seven minutes before half-time when Hoban played a one-two with Duffy, whose pull-back was fired in by the club’s record goalscorer.

Perth’s treble-chasers were straight on the attack after the interval, and Hoban went close to a fourth when he met Duffy’s corner but Sheridan did well to hold the header.

McEleney almost unlocked the door again in the 50th minute with a magnificent pass over the top which was flicked by Hoban into the path of Daniel Kelly who failed to put the finish on what would have been a Goal of the Season contender.

Murray and Friday’s goal hero Georgie Kelly were introduced during the second half, which was all too easy for Dundalk who now need just six more wins, at most, to retain their league title.

Dundalk FC: Gary Rogers; Seán Gannon, Brian Gartland, Andy Boyle, Dean Jarvis; Seán Hoare, Patrick McEleney; John Mountney (Daniel Kelly 7), Jamie McGrath (Seán Murray 62), Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban (Georgie Kelly 76)

Subs not used: Aaron McCarey (gk), Daniel Cleary, Cameron Dummigan, Robbie Benson

UCD: Gavin Sheridan; Dan Tobin, Liam Scales, Luke Boore, Evan Farrell; Liam Kerrigan, Jack Keaney, Dara Keane (Aaron McGrath 82); Richie O’Farrell (Sam Byrne 73), Jason McClelland, Yoyo Mahdy

Subs not used: Tom Murphy (gk), Dan Mullen, Isaac Akinsete, Harry McEvoy, James Daly

Referee: Robert Hennessy (Limerick)

Attendance: 1,843 (official)

Booked: Dundalk: Andy Boyle (60), Dean Jarvis (72), Seán Hoare (82). UCD: None.