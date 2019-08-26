Rock fall to defeat away to rampant Trim

NEFL Premier Division

Trim Celtic 4-2 Rock Celtic

Rock’s rotten run continued away to the champions in waiting Trim Celtic on Sunday, although the Seasiders felt they were harshly treated by the match official.

Level after Shane O’Callaghan had cancelled out Trim’s early opener, Rock’s pleas for handball were ignored as Trim re-took the lead, later making it 3-1.

Barry O’Hare halved the visiting side’s deficit, but Trim restored their two-goal cushion before half-time as the second half ended scoreless.

Rock Celtic: David Hayes; Ed Maguire, Shane O’Callaghan, Paddy Reilly, Odhran Duffy; Cillian Duffy, Liam O’Callaghan, Gavin Toner; David Ward, Barry O’Hare, Kizito Ekwueme

Subs: Liam McDonnell, Ronan Sands, Derek Delany