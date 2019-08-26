NEFL Premier Division
Rock fall to defeat away to rampant Trim
David Ward was part of the Rock Celtic team that suffered defeat away to Trim Celtic on Sunday. (Pic: Aidan Dullaghan)
Trim Celtic 4-2 Rock Celtic
Rock’s rotten run continued away to the champions in waiting Trim Celtic on Sunday, although the Seasiders felt they were harshly treated by the match official.
Level after Shane O’Callaghan had cancelled out Trim’s early opener, Rock’s pleas for handball were ignored as Trim re-took the lead, later making it 3-1.
Barry O’Hare halved the visiting side’s deficit, but Trim restored their two-goal cushion before half-time as the second half ended scoreless.
Rock Celtic: David Hayes; Ed Maguire, Shane O’Callaghan, Paddy Reilly, Odhran Duffy; Cillian Duffy, Liam O’Callaghan, Gavin Toner; David Ward, Barry O’Hare, Kizito Ekwueme
Subs: Liam McDonnell, Ronan Sands, Derek Delany
