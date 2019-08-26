Bellurgan lose lead in home defeat by Duleek

NEFL Premier Division

Bellurgan United 2-4 Duleek

Bellurgan United relinquished a 2-0 first half advantage in suffering their first loss in five league games, at home to Duleek on Sunday.

Jason McConville’s team profited from a Duleek own-goal and then Coran Lindsay’s finish. However, the affair was level at half-time, the winners’ first coming from the penalty spot, before Duleek doubled their account in the second half.

Former Drogheda United and Shamrock Rovers player Gavin Brennan was in the winners’ ranks.

Bellurgan United: Robert Arthur; John Smyth, Ray Finnegan, Stephen Finnegan, Daniel McDonald; Shane O’Brien, Luke Higgins, Joe Needham, Coran Lindsay; Ciarán Sheelan, Shane McAviney

Subs: Jason Long, Joe Dunne