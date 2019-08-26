NEFL Premier Division
Bellurgan lose lead in home defeat by Duleek
Bellurgan United 2 Duleek 4
Action from Bellurgan United's recent game against Square United. (Pic: Aidan Dullaghan)
NEFL Premier Division
Bellurgan United 2-4 Duleek
Bellurgan United relinquished a 2-0 first half advantage in suffering their first loss in five league games, at home to Duleek on Sunday.
Jason McConville’s team profited from a Duleek own-goal and then Coran Lindsay’s finish. However, the affair was level at half-time, the winners’ first coming from the penalty spot, before Duleek doubled their account in the second half.
Former Drogheda United and Shamrock Rovers player Gavin Brennan was in the winners’ ranks.
Bellurgan United: Robert Arthur; John Smyth, Ray Finnegan, Stephen Finnegan, Daniel McDonald; Shane O’Brien, Luke Higgins, Joe Needham, Coran Lindsay; Ciarán Sheelan, Shane McAviney
Subs: Jason Long, Joe Dunne
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on