Bay shoot six clear at the top of Division One after dramatic win over Torro

NEFL Division One

Bay FC 5-3 Torro United

Bay FC went six points clear at the Division One summit on Friday night when seeing off struggling Torro.

Quadri Olowo struck twice in the first half to give Damien Bellew's side a 2-0 interval cushion, which was doubled on the restart when Olowo, for his hat-trick, and Luka Brlenic goals sent Bay out of sight.

But Torro came from nowhere, with three goals to make a game of it entering the closing stages, only for Brlenic to calm the nerves with a fifth for Bay, who are now only three games from the top-flight. Fellow contenders OMP and Carrick are among their upcoming opponents, however.

Bay FC: Kevin Mullen; Shaun O'Connor, Mario Kolak, Jimmy Byrne, Stefan McKevitt, Brian McClosley; Paddy Connor, Stephen Woods, Luka Brlenic; Quadri Olowo, Alfonso Crespo

Subs: Stephen McGuinness, Anto McLaughlin, Pairic Browne, Marcel Ekwueme, Kevin Scollon