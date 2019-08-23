Louth GAA
Lannléire favourites in JFC last 8 clash with Tones as Glen Emmets and Barrs battle for IFC survival
Naomh Fionnbarra's Chris McGlynn will hope his team can overcome Glen Emmets in Stabannon tonight, to safeguard their IFC status. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
CTI BUSINESS SOLUTIONS IFC RELEGATION SEMI-FINAL
Naomh Fionnbarra vs Glen Emmets
Stabannon - 8:30pm - 23.08.19
Naomh Fionnbarra offered an improved account of themselves in their final league game against O’Connell’s, but defeat has been a familiar outcome for the Togher men this year.
They face Glen Emmets, who should really have qualified for the last eight of the IFC, having had St. Bride’s exactly where they wanted them. Conor Grimes, Ronan Grufferty and James Butler can sway this affair their way, though.
VERDICT: Glen Emmets
ANGLO PRINTERS JFC QUARTER-FINAL
Lannléire vs Wolfe Tones
Stabannon - 7:15pm - 23.08.19
If Lannléire are serious about contending for the Anglo Printers JFC, they should convince in seeing off Wolfe Tones’ sticky challenge on Friday night.
Alan Murphy, Colin Murphy and Paul Callan will provide artillery in attack that Tones seem to lack, albeit the Drogheda men won’t be caught in the effort stakes and are capable in central areas.
A fourth successive semi-final place looms for the Dunleer natives.
VERDICT: Lannléire
